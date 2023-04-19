Roger L. Laflamme, 85, of Berlin, passed away on Friday March 31, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Berlin on December 15, 1937 the son of late Alphonse and Solange (Lacroix) Laflamme and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed at Converse Rubber and Bass Shoe, retiring with Blais/Manchester Wholesale in May of 2000. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
Roger enjoyed his life immensely, traveling to many places, to name a few: Alaska, (thanks to his grandson James R) which was the highlight of all his travels, Hawaii, where his two sons James V and Alan R were stationed in the Army at the time, California, where his daughter Judi and family lived (several times), Port Charlotte, Fla. for six years and Hilton Head, S.C. for five years with great friends. His other enjoyments were camping at Israel Campground for over 30 years where he went exploring on his mountain bike until he was 83, bowling with the Bass League, hunting and fishing with his family. Roger was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed trips to the casinos. There were always celebrations being given by his loving family which gave him boundless joy.
Family includes the love of his life, his wife of 64 years Karen M. (Harris) Laflamme of Berlin,; his amazing children and their spouses, James Laflamme (Barbara) of Berlin, Lisa Ramsey (Gary) of Berlin, Judi Thibeault (David) of Rocklin, Calif., Alan Laflamme (Connie) of Pearl City, Hawaii and Gail Yourison (Mark) of Berlin; daughter-in-law Karen Laflamme of Berlin; 20 wonderful grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a much loved sister Noella Morin (Joe) of Brooksville, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved son John Peter Laflamme, his brothers Robert Laflamme (Elsie), Normand Laflamme, Richard Laflamme and his sisters Alice Laflamme and Helen Laflamme and a brother-in-law John Harris.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin with interment following in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Salve Regina Academy c/o: 151 Emery Street, Berlin, N.H. 03570, North Country Home Health, 536 Cottage St, Littleton, N.H., 03561 or to a charity of one's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
