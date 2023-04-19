Roger L. Laflamme

Roger L. Laflamme, 85, of Berlin, passed away on Friday March 31, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Berlin on December 15, 1937 the son of late Alphonse and Solange (Lacroix) Laflamme and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed at Converse Rubber and Bass Shoe, retiring with Blais/Manchester Wholesale in May of 2000. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.

Roger enjoyed his life immensely, traveling to many places, to name a few: Alaska, (thanks to his grandson James R) which was the highlight of all his travels, Hawaii, where his two sons James V and Alan R were stationed in the Army at the time, California, where his daughter Judi and family lived (several times), Port Charlotte, Fla. for six years and Hilton Head, S.C. for five years with great friends. His other enjoyments were camping at Israel Campground for over 30 years where he went exploring on his mountain bike until he was 83, bowling with the Bass League, hunting and fishing with his family. Roger was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed trips to the casinos. There were always celebrations being given by his loving family which gave him boundless joy.

