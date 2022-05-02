Obituary Roger L. Bergeron

Roger L. Bergeron, 64, lifelong resident of Berlin and Gorham, NH, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Born on February 19, 1958, to Oscar and Therese (Couture) Bergeron, Roger was a 1976 graduate of Berlin High School and was recently retired from 44 years at the local paper mills.
A lifetime of interests including photography, SCUBA diving, hunting & fishing, snowmobiling & off-road riding, fixing computers, mountain biking and hiking, proudly having completed the 48 NH 4,000 footers. Roger always had a smile and kind word for everyone and was generous to help and encourage others.
Family includes mother Therese Bergeron, sister Cristine Bergeron, sister Denise Bergeron and partner Jimmy Morin, very close brother-in-law Jerry Lacasse, nieces, nephews, great nieces & a great nephew, aunts, and many cousins. He enjoyed spending time with several close former co-workers and friends. Roger was predeceased by his father, Oscar Bergeron, sister Louise Lacasse, and nephew Tim Lacasse.
A Private Graveside Service will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
