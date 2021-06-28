Obituary: Roger A. Bisson

Roger A. Bisson, 77, of Laconia, N.H., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Friday, June 25, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born in Berlin on Dec. 17, 1943, the son of the late Edward and Simone (L’Heureux) Bisson.
He graduated Notre Dame High School and served in the United States Army.
After his Army service, he worked for the Brown Company and James River Corporation before his retirement.
Roger enjoyed fishing and camping, traveling to farm stands and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his four children, Carol Chamberlain and husband Michael of Gilmanton, Cynthia Bisson and boyfriend Jonathan Fortin of Berlin, Christine Tupick and boyfriend Danny Lettre of Allenstown, and Timothy Bisson and his wife Heather of Tilton; grandchildren Katie, Caleb, Cameron, Jodi, Ethan, Boden, and Lillian; great-grandchildren Ivan, Rhea, and Anya; a brother Rev. Msgr. Eddy Bisson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Annette M. L. (Buteau) Bisson in 2014 and a sister Aline Lacroix.
Interment will take place privately at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
