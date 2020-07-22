Obituary: Robert N. Kelly

Robert N. Kelly, 91, of Gorham, N.H., passed away at St. Vincent De Paul Nursing Home in Berlin on Thursday July 16, 2020. He was born in Berlin, on Oct. 9, 1928, to Henry and Emma (Nolet) Kelly. He attended Catholic schools in Berlin and joined the U.S. Navy in 1946.
Robert received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1948 and reconnected with Lorraine Gauthier whom he knew in school. The couple married on July 2, 1951, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Robert went to work in the mills and the couple raised two children. He retired in 1991.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time in the woods. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, and later in life took up woodworking. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is predeceased by his parents, wife Lorraine Kelly, a brother Albert “Wallace” Kelly, two sisters, Rita Bilodeau and Laura Allain. He is survived by his son Dennis Kelly and his wife Susan of Manchester; daughter Debra Kelly-Girard and her husband Ronald of Milan; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 24, at 3 p.m. at Holy Family Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Activity Fund, 29 Providence Ave, Berlin, NH 03570
Online guestbook: fleury-patry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.