Obituary: Robert J. Weir

Robert J. Weir, 78, of Stewartstown, N.H., passed away suddenly at his home on Friday evening, April 9, 2021.
He was born in West Stewartstown on Feb. 7, 1943, a son to the late Harlie and Hallie (Sweatt) Weir. He attended the local schools and was a 1961 graduate of Colebrook Academy.
For more than 30 years, Bob was a truck driver and construction crew member for Pike Industries, working on countless paving jobs all over the region in the summer months. For many winters, he worked on the lift crew at The Balsams Wilderness Ski Area.
Bob enjoyed his large vegetable garden every summer and he enjoyed fishing with his wife. He willingly admitted that he was often “outfished.” A bit of a homebody, he was always out tinkering on something or other in typical New Englander style, and in the winter months he enjoyed being out in his plow truck. His family will miss and always remember one of his many catchphrases, “Love ya, kiddo,” and his son Bob and family will miss his “hunting trips” to Barnstead. He had a constant smile and a jovial spirit which will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Linda (Lincoln) Weir, of Stewartstown; his daughter, Kelly Connelly and son Noah of Raliegh, N.C., and granddaughter Hailey Connelly of Boston, Mass.; two sons, Robert H. Weir and wife Lisa, and granddaughter Samathan of Center Barnstead, N.H., and granddaughter BettyJane Weir of Key West, Fla.; and Shane Weir and sons Caleb and Colton of Blue Springs, Missouri; and two brothers, William Weir, Sr. of Colebrook, N.H. and Earl H. Weir of Chichester, N.H.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook, N.H. A funeral will be held the next morning, Friday, April 23, at 11 a.m., at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Colebrook. Burial will immediately follow in the Stewartstown Hollow Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to jenkinsnewman.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, NH.
