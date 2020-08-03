Obituary: Robert Hugo Berntsen

Robert Hugo Berntsen, 88, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Berlin on July 15, 1932, the son of the late Bernt and Esther (Rix) Berntsen and was a lifelong resident.
Robert served in the Air Force in Korea. After returning home, he was employed at the James River Corporation as a paper maker. After his retirement, he was a volunteer at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman and bicyclist.
Members of his family include his son Bernt “Butch” Berntsen and wife Ellen of Milan; his daughters Debra Berntsen of Berlin and Daphne Berntsen and partner Barbara of Pittsburg; a granddaughter Danielle Bishop; a great-grandson Dorian; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Doris M. (Viens) Berntsen and his sisters Natalie Lupien, Dorothy Baillargeon and Louise Tremaine.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a graveside service with Robert’s immediate family will be held privately in the Russian City Cemetery in Berlin.
Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03818. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
