Obituary: Robert D. Wheeler

Robert D. Wheeler, 82, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday May 6, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Berlin on June 17, 1938, the son of Lawrence A. and Laurette (Devost) Wheeler and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He graduated from Berlin High School in 1956, and served in the Army National Guard for six years.
Robert was self-employed in the logging business for many years and operated Robert Wheeler Pulp & Logging.
He enjoyed restoring old cars and antique vehicles and attending antique car meets with his son, Allan.
Family includes his children Allan R. Wheeler and wife Elaine of Milan, N.H., and Kim A. Maddalena and husband Bill of Berlin, N.H.; granddaughter Samantha Wheeler of Versailles, Ky.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Yvonne A. Wheeler.
Funeral services will be held at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on Thursday May 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. Walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH, 03561. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
