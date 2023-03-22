Rita Parent, 92, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, two days before her 93rd birthday, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, after a year of failing health.
She was born in Berlin on March 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Elodia (Fauteux) Laperle and resided in Berlin all of her life.
She was a devoted and active member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin, where she served as song leader, eucharistic minister, lector, soloist at funerals and assisted in various other positions. Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, Marie Rivier Associates, where she was an active volunteer. She enjoyed traveling with her son Patrick around the United States.
She is survived by her son Patrick Parent of Berlin; nieces and nephews Thomas Gullo of East Greenbush, N.Y., Patricia King of Windsor Locks, Conn., Richard Langlois of Berlin, Priscilla McKerley of Londonderry, Steve Laperle of Gorham, Dennis Laperle of Milan and Susan St. Pierre of Newburgh, N.Y.; as well as several friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Parent, in 1990, and her siblings Gerard Laperle, Antonio Laperle, Beatrice Langlois, Lena Rousseau and Doris St. Pierre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Pleasant Street, Berlin with interment following in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to the mass at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
For those who wish may make donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, N.H. 03570. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
