Rita Parent

Rita Parent, 92, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, two days before her 93rd birthday, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, after a year of failing health.

She was born in Berlin on March 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Elodia (Fauteux) Laperle and resided in Berlin all of her life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.