Rita P. (Cote) Finson, 88, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, at the Clipper Harbor Home in Portsmouth, N.H. She was born in Berlin, N.H. on March 5, 1933, the daughter of Conrad and Yvonne (Fournier) Cote and was a lifelong resident of the Berlin-Milan area. She had been employed by Prince’s IGA and had attended St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Family includes her son Eric Finson of Eliot, Maine; her daughter Christine Peterson of Denver, Colo.; brothers Eugene Cote of Tampa, Fla., Normand Cote of Berlin, N.H. and Paul Cote of Orlando, Fla.; sisters Lorraine Hannah of Ormond Beach, Fla. and Louise Boucher of North Java, N.Y.; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Walter R. Finson on June 25, 2007.
Funeral Services will be private. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
