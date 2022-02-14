Rita Leclerc (Richard) 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Manchester, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on February 2, 2022. She was born on October 26, 1936, to her parents Leopold and Albertine Richard in Berlin. She was married to Raymond Leclerc on August 10, 1963. They made their home in Connecticut for 30 years, where she worked as a medical secretary. She is survived by her husband Raymond, her daughter Denise and son-in-law Drew, granddaughter Stefanie and grandson Andrew, all of Ontario, Canada; her brother Normand and her sister-in-law Ella, both of Berlin, NH; and many very special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Reverend Lucien Richard, OMI. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, February 5.
Latest News
- Woman jumps off snowmobile to avoid crash
- New Artist of the Month recognized at Gorham gallery
- Gorham budgeteers recommend all warrant articles
- Two Berlin men inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame
- Doherty competing in third Winter Olympics
- Health-care providers: Not time to stop masking
- Berlin superintendent recommends reducing school budget by $600k
- A "Little Free Library" Comes to Berlin
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Airstreams to roll in to Fryeburg this summer
- Conway selectmen seek STR appeal
- Trial dates scheduled for Jackson teen
- Obituary: Ian William Clapp
- Peter Hill: Stats shown illness up in the military after COVID vaccine
- Love in the Sun: Nancy and Rob Clark, laughing all the way
- Student arrested with airsoft gun at school
- Love in the Sun: 'Big Dave' and Sue Hausman
- LOVE IN THE SUN: Mitch and Gloria Yeaton
- Marsh to challenge Bradley for Senate
Images
Videos
Commented
- Harriet Borgerhoff: Corrupt media assisted in Democrats stealing election (6)
- Bob Drake: Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol did not threaten democracy (5)
- John Hartman: No wonder President Biden's approval rating has tanked (4)
- Parking sticker shock: $5 for Conway residents (4)
- Michael Kerins: Misinformed should check their facts before spewing untruths (3)
- Peter Hill: Stats shown illness up in the military after COVID vaccine (3)
- Linda Stetson: Wake up folks to the lies told by the false prophet Trump (3)
- Art Micallef: Simple to eliminate the short-term rental nuisance (3)
- National Perspective: Is baseball dead? (3)
- Judge rules against Conway in STR case (2)
- Selectmen to discuss townwide mask mandate (2)
- Nick Borelli: Madison planners couldn't explain STR, motel difference (2)
- Jonna Carter: LINOs (2)
- Mark Hounsell: Judge gave away our neighborhoods to outside investors (2)
- Student arrested with airsoft gun at school (2)
- Katharine Koziell: Property company plans to buy thousands of STRs (2)
- Thomas Holmes: Clear differences between short-term, long-term rentals (2)
- Michael Corthell: A system that provides a thriving and stable planet (2)
- Quddus Snyder: Housing paradox (2)
- Town officials on losing STR case: 'No comment' (2)
- Mark Goodspeed: Town manager, other officials had agenda on STRs (2)
- Bill to help Burgess BioPower plant continue operations (2)
- Walter Davis: With a vaccine, the odds of surviving COVID is 100 percent (2)
- Obituary: Michelle A. Hamlin (1)
- Larry Winefield: Marvel's column nothing but a series of warn out tropes (1)
- The surprising story of slavery in Fryeburg (1)
- Dana Russian: STRs will further trend of shrinking population of kids (1)
- Priscilla Protasowicki: Jackson the safest town? Not in my experience (1)
- Rep. Glenn Cordelli: Under Sununu's leadership education will not fail (1)
- Dean Franke: Government's job is to keep us free, not to harass us (1)
- Jackson named 'safest small town' in state (1)
- Obituary: Melissa Stacey (1)
- Joan Aubrey: STR bill causes transfer of wealth to corporations (1)
- Eleonor Wilson: Let's get along and pragmatically solve STR issue (1)
- Vail Resorts names new GM at Attitash (1)
- William Marvel: Awakening (1)
- Losing winter – and big chunks of New Hampshire’s identity (1)
- Nancy Fitts: Even with modifications, hotel is an insult to the valley (1)
- Roberta Webster: The valley that time has destroyed (1)
- Conway selectmen seek STR appeal (1)
- Love in the Sun: Laura and Ethan Lemieux (1)
- Tony Zore: Better to build a connection with Trumpers rather than chastise (1)
- Dave Mitchell: Knirk's solutions all involve people giving up freedoms (1)
- Walter David: Happy to have solar panels near me, and lower bills (1)
- Bob Drake: A guarantee not to die from COVID — don't get COVID (1)
- Yes, the Underground Railroad really did make stops in Maine (1)
- William Marvel: Weaponizing COVID (1)
- Elizabeth Kelsea: Lobotomies might be in order for psilocybin supporters (1)
- Jim Salmon: Hill spreading COVID misinformation on death, illness rates (1)
- Sid Jones: GOP's tactic is to instill fear against whoever is different (1)
- No matter how you slice it, a generous gesture (1)
- Rich Luccarelli: Here's a list of reasons why liberals are ruining America (1)
- Kris Pastoriza: Nash Stream State Forest easement does not allow ATVs (1)
- Richard M. Chrenko: A solution to North Conway's bathroom crisis (1)
- Marsh to challenge Bradley for Senate (1)
- Patricia Lovejoy: Jesus would have been first in line to get vaccine (1)
- Sid Jones: Stand up for yourselves, don't rely on police and courts (1)
- Eaton: Small town, big politics (1)
- Eagles to soar off the Chip Henry Ski Jump on Friday (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Parking fees like charging your family to sit in your house (1)
- Work progressing on new hotel at Cranmore (1)
- Michael Corthell: For a democracy, the Earth's resources must be shared (1)
- Lovell voters OK solar moratorium, 243-50 (1)
- Walter Davis: Our Capitol damaged, gallows for Pence: A positive thing? (1)
- Conway selectmen shrug off mask mandate idea (1)
- William Marvel: Dry Tortugas (1)
- SB 249 hearing draws crowd from the valley (1)
- LOVE IN THE SUN: Mitch and Gloria Yeaton (1)
- Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey: To be clear, we will run the affordable housing properties (1)
- Bartlett balks at going 'mask optional,' for now (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.