Obituary: Rita J. Faucher

Rita J. Faucher, 86, of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H. She was born in Rumford, Maine, on Aug. 14, 1934, the daughter of the late Robert and Gly (Wheat) Heath. She grew up in Gorham in the home of Charlie and Sadie Parker. She married Philip Faucher, Sr. in 1955 and together raised their four sons, Richard, Paul, Phil Jr. and Russell. They lived for many years in Berlin before moving to Dummer in 1980.
Family includes her husband Philip R. Faucher of Dummer; sons Richard Faucher and Diana of Bartlett, N.H., Paul Faucher of Kennebunk, Maine, Phil Faucher Jr. and Rachel of Berlin, Russell Faucher and Patricia of Berlin. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
In accordance with Rita’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the Willis Cemetery in Dummer, N.H. Donations in Rita’s memory may be made to the Berlin Public Library, 270 Main St., Berlin, NH 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
