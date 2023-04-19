Ricky A. Albert, 61, of Gorham, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home surrounded by family following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Berlin on June 5, 1961 the son of Norman Albert and Joanne (Bilodeau) Peters and lived in Northern New Hampshire most of his life. He served in the United States Army and for many years, Ricky was employed as the kitchen manager at Cafe Noche in Conway. There was nothing more important to Ricky than his family. Ricky was a friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending time with his friends and four-legged companion Denali.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Jill Albert of Gorham; daughter Misty Albert-Moore and husband Eric of Manchester; son Kody Albert of Conway; granddaughter Adelaide Moore; sisters Tina Kellock of Conway, Cynthia Demers of Berlin, Janet King of Ashland and Vicki Croce of Conway; brothers Ronnie Peters of Gorham, and Joseph Peters of Conway.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his cousins Jesse Peters and Kathy Lutz-Corrigan, as well as Nikki Hawkins and Amanda Roy, their neighbors, for their collective help and support.
Services will be private. Interment will take place at the Evans Cemetery, Gorham. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or any local animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
