Richard “Rick” Haggart passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, while at home surrounded by family, after fighting a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on April 3, 1948, the son of the late Donald W. and Catherine Viola (Murphy) Haggart.
Affectionately known as “G-Pa” by those who loved him, he most valued loyalty to his family. Rick married Jacqueline (Jordan) Haggart on Sept. 26, 1970.
After graduating Berlin High School, Rick started a lengthy, successful career in Research and Development at General Electric in Burlington, Vt., from which he retired.
He was also a strong Union advocate and chaired Charitable Organizations. Rick served in the N.H. Army National Guard and the Vermont Air National Guard. He was a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Rick spent his life helping others. Family was his biggest pride and what was most important to him. He lived to take care of others and always did what he could for anyone in need.
Rick was a strong advocate for Union members, ensuring that everyone was treated and compensated fairly. He held many different positions within his local, including Secretary and President.
Rick and Jackie enjoyed retirement together on the beaches of Venice, Florida. They established a second home where family was always welcome. Rick loved visiting the beaches in search of sunsets, seashells, and capturing photos of Florida’s wildlife to share. Evenings were spent playing cards with friends and family.
Rick is survived by his wife Jackie of Colchester, Vt.; sister Kathleen Reddig of Littleton, Colo.; son Scott and wife, Deena, of Chester, N.H.; and son Shawn and wife, Rebecca, of Chester, along with grandchildren, Ryan, Nolan, Makayla and Calvin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Chris, Kimberly, Jyl, Jamie, Jana, Jen, Craig, Christine, Brian and Lisa.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Charles and Robert “Bobby” Haggart; and Jackie’s parents, Bertha and Calvin Jordan.
Rick’s family would like to thank everyone at the UVM ALS Clinic and Foundation, the UVM Home Health and Hospice especially Alexis, who became part of our family, the Veteran’s Administration, in particular Brian Dodge, Dr. Maloney and his office personnel, and the many friends and neighbors who have helped along the way.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Rick’s life later this summer. Interment will be in Berlin, N.H., at the St. Kieran Cemetery, where he will be interred with his parents and his brothers. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s memory may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at secure.pva.org .
Arrangements are in the care of Ready funeral and Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please go to readyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.