Obituary: Richard P. Riendeau

Richard P. Riendeau, 65, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1954, the son of Henry and Lise Riendeau. Rich was a lifelong resident of Berlin. He was a first-class tinsmith who worked in the mill for 38 years. He was also a great drummer. He played in many bands, and also played spoons to French Canadian music with his father and uncles. He enjoyed hunting at his camp and playing cribbage with his father “the camp champ.” He was also a die-hard Montreal Canadiens fan!
He leaves behind his wife Cindy Riendeau; sisters Collette Theberge and husband Lefty, and Lucie Roy and husband Dan; brother-in-law Keith Olmstead and wife Molly; sister-in-law Bev Legendre and husband Phil; and brother-in-law Dan Olmstead; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Anne Cemetery in Berlin, N.H. There will be no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
