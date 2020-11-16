Obituary: Richard James Bradley

Richard James Bradley, 91, passed away peacefully, with family by his side and with him in spirit, on Nov. 10, 2020, in Saratoga, Calif.
One of five children, Richard (Dick) was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Boston, Mass., to Mary Kennedy Bradley and Bernard Bradley.
Dick graduated from Watertown High School where he excelled as an athlete, particularly in ice hockey. Dick was elected to the Watertown High School Athletic Hall of Fame on the first ballot in May of 1992.
At Boston University he earned a bachelor of science degree in science and starred as goalie for the BU Terriers. He was named to the 1952 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team and briefly served as back-up goalie for the Boston Bruins.
Dick served his country as a Marine, earning the rank of captain. He married Joan, the love of his life, in December of 1952, and they moved to Berlin, N.H., where he taught science at Berlin Junior/Senior High School, and coached the BHS hockey team eventually to a state championship over archrival powerhouse Notre Dame. He also played amateur hockey for the Berlin Maroons.
In October of 2013, Dick was elected to the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder of the sport in the state of New Hampshire. The positive impact he had on so many others is a testament to his commitment and the power of sports to change lives. Touching lives and helping others is his great legacy.
In 1966, Dick joined the staff of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, one of the oldest internationally recognized regional accrediting associations in the United States, as the director of evaluation for the Commission on Public Secondary Schools. He received an honorary doctor of science and education from Nasson College in 1970.
In 1973, Dr. Bradley was named as the association’s executive director/CEO. He was a visionary driver of quality standards of education in U.S. schools and colleges. During his 25-year tenure with NEASC, Bradley anticipated and prioritized the development of partnerships between schools, colleges, and outside funders, establishing the Office of School/College Relations.
He created the Committee on American and International Schools Abroad (CAISA) which today has accredited over 100 schools around the world. After his retirement in 1992, Dick served as a trustee for Endicott College and consulted in various educational initiatives.
A highly respected educator, coach and mentor, Dick was most proud of his family and treasured his role as Dad (and Grandpa) and husband of Joan. That his kids all had a good education and career opportunities was a great source of pride. He was a loud supporter at their hockey games, gymnastics meets, graduations and all milestones of life.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bernard, his brother Bob, his sister Virginia, and most recently his wife of 66 years, Joan Bradley.
Dick is survived by their four children, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; his daughters Pamela J. Bradley and partner Rob Stewart of Beverly, Mass., and Penny Ann Bradley of Saratoga, Calif.; his sons Michael R. Bradley and his wife Janet McTammany Bradley of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Douglas P. Bradley and his wife Deb Barry of Nashua N.H.; his grandchildren Jenna Bradley, Shaun Bradley, Rebecca Reyes, Greg Reyes Jr., Nicolas Janson and Chad Janson.
He is also survived by his special niece/caregiver Kathleen Quist Janson and Kathleen’s husband Jeffrey of Saratoga, Calif., and his sister Carol Champagne of Houston, Texas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dick will be interred at a private graveside service on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Henry’s Church cemetery, Averill Park, N.Y.
To send a note or leave condolences for his family, go to perrykomdat.com.
A celebration of the lives of Dick and Joan Bradley will be hosted by the family next year when we are able to gather together again in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.