Richard Henry Cartier, 71, of Loudon, passed away peacefully after a long period of declining health on Feb. 14, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. He was born in Berlin on May 2, 1951, the middle child born to the late Armand and Yvonne (Savard) Cartier growing up with his four siblings.

Richard graduated from Berlin High School in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Della Ann (Tupick) Cartier on July 3, 1971. They raised two children together, and later adopted and raised three grandchildren. After graduating from high school Richard worked for the Converse footwear factory in the molding department. When Converse began closing the factory doors in the early 70s Richard took the plunge and he and his wife moved to the Manchester area. He found work at Jewell Electrical, a manufacturer of avionic components, eventually moving on to work at Kollsman Inc., a manufacturer of electro-optical systems.

