Richard Henry Cartier, 71, of Loudon, passed away peacefully after a long period of declining health on Feb. 14, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. He was born in Berlin on May 2, 1951, the middle child born to the late Armand and Yvonne (Savard) Cartier growing up with his four siblings.
Richard graduated from Berlin High School in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Della Ann (Tupick) Cartier on July 3, 1971. They raised two children together, and later adopted and raised three grandchildren. After graduating from high school Richard worked for the Converse footwear factory in the molding department. When Converse began closing the factory doors in the early 70s Richard took the plunge and he and his wife moved to the Manchester area. He found work at Jewell Electrical, a manufacturer of avionic components, eventually moving on to work at Kollsman Inc., a manufacturer of electro-optical systems.
After several years and the need for expanding his skills and knowledge, Richard moved on to the new start-up company Insight Technology. He was one of the first five employees at Insight where he remained until his retirement. Richard found his calling at Insight where he spent most of his career serving as Director of Operations. He hired production workers, inspectors, manufacturing engineers, and others that enabled the successful execution of multiple night vision and electro-optical programs. Richard was known to have an uncanny sense of humor and an infectious laugh. His sense of humor often broke the tension in stressful situations. His leadership skills were a huge part of why the company became the nation's largest manufacturer of devices designed for soldiers, marines, and elite special forces.
Outside of work, Richard enjoyed cross-country skiing, camping, canoeing, and white water rafting, especially on The New River in West Virginia. He especially enjoyed going to the gun range with his grandson Troy. Numerous home remodeling projects over the years went from minor improvements to ripping out walls and tearing up floors much to his wife's chagrin, especially when toddlers and young children were in residence. These projects often resulted in no water or electricity for a day or so.
Announcing to the family that it was time for the evening round of Jeopardy was a ritual. In later years he became an avid bird watcher and luring the wily and tricky squirrels to take a peanut out of his hand became a pastime until one afternoon Della found a squirrel sitting in the middle of the kitchen! He especially enjoyed cooking stir-fry dinners for the family. Chatting and visiting with his good friend Ron Moore, of Loudon was another way he enjoyed spending his time. Spending time with family and old friends was a priority.
Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Della Ann (Tupick) Cartier of Loudon, his children Renay Durica of Loudon, and David Cartier of Loudon, and three adopted children, Kelsie (Cartier) Scribner and husband Glenn of Loudon, Alannah Durica of Loudon, and Troy Durica of Loudon, and his great-grandchildren Elliana and Adalynn Scribner. He is also survived by his siblings Anne Cartier of Deltona, Fla., Rita Mistretta and husband David of Salem, Ron Cartier and wife Ellen of New Market, and Roland Cartier and wife Jo of West Palm Beach, Fla., and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, nephew, Mark Hartford, father-in-law Alexander M.Tupick, and brother-in-law, Alexander H. Tupick. There are no services planned at this time at the request of the deceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.