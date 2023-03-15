Richard (Dick) Farrington, 80, passed away March 12, 2023, in his home from a short illness.
He was born and brought up in Berlin, N.H., graduated from Berlin High School, joined the Navy and was deployed in different places. Hawaii stayed in his heart. After the Navy, he went to college and became a master electrician, working in several states on large projects. When he retired, he moved back to Berlin with his wife Anita.
Some of his interests were: gardening — he grew large tomatoes, and loved his tomato toast for breakfast — and working on his home, where he created a large family room to host many gatherings.
In later years, he did a lot of baking, with his family especially enjoying his chocolate eclairs and cream puffs.
Dick loved spending time with his grandson (little buddy) Connor. They had many great days together.
Dicky left behind his wife of 25 years, Anita; daughter, Amy Jo Farrington of Mebane, N.C., and son, Eric Farrington of Lansing, Mich.; grandchildren Jack, Joey, Jordan and Emily; great-granddaughter Quinn; sisters Janet Godin of Gorham, N.H., and Jill Levesque and husband Rene of Milan, N.H.; step-children Louise Guilbeault and husband Roger, Roland Lavoie and girlfriend Karen Supry; step-grandchildren Eric, Josh, Dana and Connor; step-great-grandchildren, Emma, Kylee, Avery, Morgan, Liam and Adley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Mildred Farrington.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
The family would like to thank North Country Home Health & Hospice and Karen Supry for her kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.