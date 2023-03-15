Dick Farrington.jpg

Richard (Dick) Farrington, 80, passed away March 12, 2023, in his home from a short illness.

He was born and brought up in Berlin, N.H., graduated from Berlin High School, joined the Navy and was deployed in different places. Hawaii stayed in his heart. After the Navy, he went to college and became a master electrician, working in several states on large projects. When he retired, he moved back to Berlin with his wife Anita.

