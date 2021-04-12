Obituary: Richard Carleton Hart

Richard Carleton Hart, 86, of Lake City, Fla., passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021, after an extended illness.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Dec. 2, 1934, to Winifred and Frank Hart Jr., and was a graduate of Berlin High School.
He married Dorothy (Dottie) Chase on Feb. 18, 1956, and they settled in Concord, N.H., where they raised two daughters, Judith and Janice.
“Dick” was a gregarious salesman in the industrial supply business, known for his great sense of humor and love of his family. All were amazed when he would run into someone he knew almost everywhere he went, greeting them with a broad smile and a kind word or a chuckle. He was an active and loyal member of the Concord Masonic Lodge, the Bektash Shrine Club and North Congregational Church in Concord.
He was very involved with his daughters’ extracurricular and school activities, and as a family they enjoyed many summer camping adventures throughout northern New England.
Dick loved to drive and knew New England like the back of his hand.
Eventually Dick’s two daughters moved away from New England and started families. His older daughter, Judith, moved to Virginia Beach, Va., married, and had a son, and Dick and Dottie enjoyed their visits with them throughout their retirement. When his younger daughter, Janice, moved to San Diego, Calif., and had three young children of her own, Dick decided he “didn’t want to be a grandparent in a frame,” so Dick and Dottie pulled up their New Hampshire roots and headed west in 2005. It was there in San Diego where he lost Dottie to lung cancer in 2011 after 55 years of devoted marriage.
Always at work on a project, Dick was a talented do-it-yourselfer right up until his final years, most recently focusing on creating beautiful stained-glass artwork for friends and family.
Dick was extremely fortunate to have met Bunnye Lester at their church in San Diego in 2012, and they have been loving companions ever since. In 2017, they decided to embark on one last grand adventure, buying an RV to travel the country with the intent of finding a permanent retirement community. They ultimately settled in Lake City, Fla., in 2018.
While his body may have relentlessly proceeded to fail him during his final years, his mind and sense of humor remained keen. Much to his credit, he never lost his good-natured disposition and playful demeanor and delighted in making Bunnye’s and his caregivers’ days brighter.
In addition to Bunnye and her family in Knoxville, Tenn., he leaves behind daughter Janice, son-in-law John (Chip) Rooney, their children Chase (21), Josie (19), and Kellen (17), and grandson Jonathan Carey (33) and his family in Virginia Beach, Va.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Judith Carey, in 2008.
Service and interment will be private in New Hampshire this summer.
Donations in his memory can be made to Shriners’ Children’s Hospital, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.
