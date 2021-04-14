Obituary: Richard C. L’Heureux

Richard C. L’Heureux, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away four days after his beloved wife Jeannette on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., following a brief illness. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on Oct. 10, 1930, the son of the late Emile and Irene (Fillion) L’Heureux and was a lifelong resident. Richard served in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean War and was a Life and very active member of Cpl. Richard Demers Marine Corps League. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion Post 82 of Gorham, and Good Shepherd Parish. Prior to retirement he spent most of his working career as a salesman for Blais Wholesale and spent his last eight years driving a school bus.
Family includes his son Paul L’Heureux and wife Suzanne of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Jillian Jurilla and husband Mark of Newton, Mass., Rebecca L’Heureux of Manchester, N.H. and Ryan L’Heureux and significant other Trisha Mayotte of Milton, N.H.; great grandchildren: Owen, Olivia and Ethan Jurilla; brothers Maurice L’Heureux and wife Priscille of Nashua, N.H., Lucien L’Heureux and wife Sue of Georgia; sister-in-law Lucille L’Heureux of Nashua, N.H.; nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter Pauline Dupuis, his wife Jeannette (St. Pierre) L’Heureux on April 9, 2021, and brothers Robert and Paul L’Heureux.
A Mass of Christian Burial for both Richard and Jeannette will be celebrated on Friday April 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Walk thru visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.