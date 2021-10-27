Obituary: Rene R. Pinette

Rene R. Pinette, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y.
He was born in Berlin on Jan. 17, 1936, the son of Fernando and Angeline (Labbe) Pinette and was a lifelong resident.
He graduated from Berlin High in 1953 and served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.
Rene was employed by the local paper mill for many years and retired under Crown Vantage. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and the Knights of Columbus. Rene enjoyed square dancing, card playing, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family.
The family includes his son, Roland Pinette and wife, Cheryl, of Berlin, N.H.; daughters, Susan Roux of Poland, Maine and her companion, Peter Santeusanio, of Bailey Island, Maine, and Lisa Mackintosh and husband John of North Attleboro, Mass.; grandchildren Benjamin Roux, Joshua Roux, Jesse Roux and Renee Mackintosh; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Doris (Viger) Pinette on June 18, 2019, his granddaughter Nicole Mackintosh and his sister Rita Croteau and her husband Sylvio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H., on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., prior to the Mass. View the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
