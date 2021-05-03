Obituary: Raymonde Lucille (Bourbeau) Soboluesky

Raymonde Lucille (Bourbeau) Soboluesky, 99, of Berlin, N.H, passed away on Thursday April 29, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
She was born in Amos, Abitibi, Quebec, Canada, on Jan. 26, 1922, the daughter of Joseph and Marie-Anna (Duguay) Bourbeau and was raised in Canada in her younger years.
She lived for a time in Texas, Colorado and Connecticut before moving to Berlin in 1976.
She was naturalized as a U.S. citizen on Jan. 15, 1960.
She had been employed for a year at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home, then worked 10 years at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in central supply, retiring in 1987.
Lucille enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and visiting with family and friends. She loved to travel and took many bus tours.
She was predeceased by her first husband Valaire “Johnny” Plourde, second husband Wesley Soboluesky, and her five sisters Margaret Rodrigue, Andrea Girouard, Noella Cote, Theresa Landers and Loretta Thorne. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant Street, Berlin, with interment following in the St. Anne Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.