Obituary: Raymond P. Guilbeault

Raymond P. Guilbeault, 66, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on July 15, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin on Aug. 14, 1954, the son of the late Paul and Juliette (Perrault) Guilbeault and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Berlin High School and liked to snowmobile, fish and go bike riding. Raymond enjoyed time spent with family during the holidays. The family wishes to thank the employees of A. V. Home Care for all of their help.
Family includes his siblings Louise Aikens and husband Arthur of Punta Gorda, Fla., Lucille Jalbert and companion Steve Salvas of Park City, Utah, Roger Guilbeault and wife Louise of Berlin, N.H., and Suzzane Godin and companion Gary of Kingston, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Maurice.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.