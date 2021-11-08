Raymond J.P. Charron, 83, of Gorham, N.H., left behind a world of heartbroken family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, to reunite with his beloved wife, Elaine, and begin his journey for everlasting peace and eternal rest.
Raymond was born on Aug. 16, 1938, to Romeo and Graziella (St. Onge) Charron.
Although he was the second of their 10 children, he was so proud to be their firstborn son.
Raymond attended St. Joseph Grammar School and Berlin High school.
On Nov. 16, 1963, Raymond married the love of his life, Elaine L. Pisani, and together they shared 54 years of marriage. Raymond adored and worshipped Elaine, he loved her dearly and treasured the years spent by her side.
Elaine’s passing in March of 2018 was one of Raymond’s greatest heartaches, he was beyond lost without her. Raymond’s undying love for and devotion to Elaine was both heartwarming and genuine. His deep grief, although palpable and heartbreaking, was equally admirable and his frequent stories of and references to her were rarely shared without a tear in his eye.
Raymond was a devoted family man who selflessly and above all else put family first. He provided unwavering and unconditional love and support to the two children that he chose to adopt and raise as his own. When Raymond gave his heart, it was forever!
Raymond was a kindhearted, gentle, easy-going, jovial, and happy-go-lucky man. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and could be counted on when he said he would be there. Being the second of 10 children, he would boast that family tradition of calling your elder sibling every Christmas and New Year’s meant that he would “only have to call Jeannette” and he’d chuckle when he’d say “but everyone else has to call me.”
For the majority of his life, Raymond did not know the meaning of the word No. He was a people-pleasing person and a social butterfly who wore a smile and a baseball cap or “tuque” wherever he went. He never complained and was a “can do” man. He was never a jeans and T-shirt kind of man, instead, he was most comfortable in slacks and collared, button-up shirts. He was a class act and dressed the part.
Raymond was a man of great faith, he grew up attending St Joseph’s Church, and for many years afterward attended mass and sang in the choir at St. Benedict’s Church, ultimately becoming a member of The Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H. Raymond spent a small fortune in his lifetime burning church memorial candles for those he loved and lost.
In his younger days, Raymond was employed as a Zamboni driver at the Notre Dame Arena, worked at Granite State Shoe Factory and did maintenance work at St. Joseph’s Parish. Raymond was also employed by: Miller Shoe Factory in Dover, N.H., Wildcat Ski Resort; the Coca Cola Plant; Northern Peaks Motel; Groveton Paper Co. for 15 years; Pisani’s Restaurant; and the Town & Country Motor Inn in Shelburne N.H., where he devoted 18 years until his retirement in 2000.
For several years, Raymond was a volunteer on the Cascade Fire Department. He was a former member of the Eagles Club (where he had served as vice president); the Juliette Snow Shoe Club; and Le Chalet Club.
Raymond’s favorite pastimes included: listening to music, especially country, gospel and French music (although not uncommon to catch him also singing along to rock songs from Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, or AC/DC — to name a few); playing the spoons, he had great rhythm; dancing, he was an excellent polka dancer; attending concerts at the Gorham Common; watching sports, especially hockey and wrestling; playing cards, he loved cribbage; long rides with music blaring; amusement park rides, he was 81 years young when he took his last roller coaster ride at Six Flags New England; family celebrations, outings, picnics and backyard barbecues; and spending time with his little dog, Sweetie. But what was most important to Raymond was spending time with loved ones, because doing the things he loved with family and friends was his life’s greatest joy.
Raymond is survived by: son Leo F. and his wife Fawn (Whitehouse) of Gorham, N.H.; daughter Lea C. (Charron) Roy of Maine; grandchildren — Ryan Charron, his partner Jennifer (Crawford) Stanton and her daughter Ashley of Hollis, Maine, Tyler Charron of Berlin, N.H., and Brandon Roy of Concord, N.H.; great-granddaughter, Savannah Lynch/Charron of Milford, Conn.; his siblings Jeannette (Charron) Valliere of Berlin, N.H., Anne Marie (Charron) Merrow and husband Fred of The Villages, Fla., Maurice (Mutt) Charron and his wife Laura (Spencer) of Hudson, N.H., Laurent (Larry) Charron and his wife Gail (Bisson) of Berlin, N.H., Paul Charron and his wife Lori (Dionne) of Errol, N.H., Marc Charron and his wife Kimberly (Sloane) of Berlin, N.H., sister-in-law Dawn (Labrun) Charron of Conn.; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Francis and wife Elaine (Letellier) Pisani of Berlin, N.H. and Vilotte (Pisani) and husband Phil Bergeron of Cocoa, Fla. He is also survived by several nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews, great-great nieces/nephews, aunts, cousins and lifelong friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Raymond was predeceased by siblings: Simone (Charron) Morrissette and her husband Richard (Dick) of Hollis/Nashua, N.H.; Roger Charron and wife Dorothy (Letellier) of Berlin, N.H.; Romeo (Junior) Charron of New Boston, N.H.; sister-in-law Elizabeth (Desbiens) Charron of Hudson, N.H.; brother-in-law Richard Valliere of Berlin, N.H.; and nieces Kimberly Ann Morisette of Hollis, N.H. and Jessica Charron of Berlin, N.H.
Raymond will forever be loved, cherished, remembered and deeply missed and in the words he would use when wrapping up phone calls “other than that, everything is just fine.”
At Raymond’s request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Raymond’s Life is being planned for the summer of 2022, at which time interment will be in the St. Kieran’s Cemetery, in Berlin, N.H.
Donations in his memory can be made to your local food pantry.
The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.