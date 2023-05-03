Raymond A. Halle, 87, of Shelburne, N.H. passed away on Monday May 1, 2023 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. He was born in Berlin on May 30, 1935 the son of the late Alfred and Gabrielle (Carrier) Halle and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a US Army Veteran and had been employed by Brown Company and James River Corporation for many years. Raymond was a member of Holy Family Parish. He enjoyed being a pilot and flying all around New England, playing cards as well as going to casinos. Ray was an avid Boston sports fan, following the Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots. He took great pride in his yard and tending to his property. He enjoyed traveling including Florida, Las Vegas, Aruba among other places.
He is survived by his wife Lee (Page) Halle of Shelburne; his children Christopher Halle and wife Melissa of Shelburne, Andrea Gagne and husband Denis of Gorham and Victoria Mogen and husband Shawn of Gorham; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a sister Rita M. O'Donnell of Berlin; an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife Lorraine (Alati) Halle and his sister Irene Canavan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham with interment following at Holy Family Cemetery, Gorham. At his request, there will be no calling hours. Those who wish, may make donations in his memory to a local charity of their choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
