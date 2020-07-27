Ralph V. Fabisiak, age 93, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away June 29, 2020, in Lehigh Acres.
He was born Apr. 27, 1927, in Cascade, N.H., to the late Joseph and the late Helen (Skaradoski) Fabisiak. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired as an Education Administrator. Survivors include his wife, Olive (Therrien) Fabisiak; two sons, Terry (Anna) Fabisiak and Jeffrey Fabisiak; three grandchildren, Nicholas Fabisiak, Caroline Fabisiak-Bross, and Riccardo Fabisiak; two great grandchildren, Quinnleigh Fabisiak and Rowan Fabisiak. He was predeceased by a son Donald W. Fabisiak. Memorial Services are pending. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Any donations in Ralph’s memory may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Fort Myers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.