Ralph Griggs Sr.

It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of Ralph Griggs Sr. 84 Of Errol. Ralph passed away on March 25, 2023 surrounded by family.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Irene (Vinneau) Griggs, his children Ralph Jr. and wife Lisa of Hubbardston Mass., Joseph and wife Donna of Coconut Creek Fla., Deborah Cote and husband Robert of Manchester, and his step children Melissa Bowman and husband Jonathan of Foxboro Mass., and Linda Chernoff and husband Christopher of Boise Idaho, his brother Robert Griggs of Epsom and sister Doris Carmel of Waltham Mass., along with his many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.