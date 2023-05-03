It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of Ralph Griggs Sr. 84 Of Errol. Ralph passed away on March 25, 2023 surrounded by family.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Irene (Vinneau) Griggs, his children Ralph Jr. and wife Lisa of Hubbardston Mass., Joseph and wife Donna of Coconut Creek Fla., Deborah Cote and husband Robert of Manchester, and his step children Melissa Bowman and husband Jonathan of Foxboro Mass., and Linda Chernoff and husband Christopher of Boise Idaho, his brother Robert Griggs of Epsom and sister Doris Carmel of Waltham Mass., along with his many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ralph was born and raised in Waltham Mass. and spent many years living in the Lakeview area where he raised his family. However, it seemed like he was out of place in the city. He found his true home on the banks of the Magalloway river in Wentworth Location. It was here that Ralph was able to pursue his passions. Ralph loved animals. He always had dogs to help him hunt, as well as keeping chickens, pigeons, rabbits, geese and ducks. Ralph was a unique person and was known as one of a kind.
His gift of gab was well known all around town. He loved spending time with family and friends, but also loved meeting new people, listening to their stories and telling his own. Ralph was immersed in the Native American culture and became close friends with many members of the Penobscot Tribe from Old Town Maine. This gave him the idea of opening and managing Teepee Campground on his property. It allowed Ralph to educate people in the ways of the life of Native Americans, and also gave him the chance to meet many people, some who have become lifelong friends. After the closure of the campground, Ralph settled on his property in Errol and married his long time friend and love, Irene. They spent their time gardening, and going on walks with their dog Dolly.
Ralph will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony at a future date.
