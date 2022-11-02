Pierina (Basile) Arsenault passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 25, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in Berlin, N.H., where she resided for four and a half years.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1928, and spent her childhood in Cascade Flats, Gorham, N.H. She was a graduate of Gorham High School.
On Oct. 15, 1949, she married Henry Arsenault and together they raised four children and was instrumental in raising a granddaughter. They built their lives here in Berlin and were well known in the community for owning “Henry’s Submarine Shop.” Following those years, she became a homemaker and caretaker for all those around her. She had a love for pets, especially her cat Petu and dog Babit.
Pierina was gifted with a beautiful voice and shared that gift at many weddings, funerals and church events. She participated in several performances with Theater North. Her hobbies consisted of cooking, knitting, crocheting and watching any and all sports on TV. Her real joy came from caring for her family, she was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and “foster” mother to those who needed her.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Henry of 68 years, her daughter Rosie, her son-in-law Ray Nolin and her sister Connie.
She leaves behind three children: Ann Nolin of Berlin, John Arsenault and wife Linda of Berlin, and Paul Arsenault and wife Kay of North Berwick, Maine; five grandchildren: Paula Poirier and husband Rollie, Bethany Arsenault and wife Joanne, Andrea Arsenault, Arielle Benoit and husband Patrick and Danny Arsenault and wife Paige; five great-grandchildren Alex Poirier, Olen Arsenault, Lumi Arsenault, Genevieve Benoit and Adelyn Arsenault; and a niece Louise Sherman.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, Oct. 28 at Holy Family Parish, Gorham. Interment followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Berlin. There were be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent Activity Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570 or Special Olympics of NH, 650 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, go to rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, N.H., was in charge of arrangements.
