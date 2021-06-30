Obituary: Phyllis Morse Curcuru

Phyllis Morse Curcuru, 74, of Randolph, N.H., passed away at her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a long period of declining health.
She was born in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 1946, the daughter of the late Marvin Jonas and Beulah Jeanne (Burrell) Morse.
She was raised in Alexandria, Va. where she graduated High School, and later attended William & Mary.
She left school to start a family and moved to Massachusetts. She later resumed her education and graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, an accomplishment she was very proud of.
After obtaining her degree, she went to work for W.R. Grace & Co. and was on the fast track up the corporate ladder, a rarity in that period of time.
Phyllis was diagnosed with M.S. which ended her professional career early, but did not stop her from enjoying life. She wanted to be known as a ‘feisty’ lady, and her little red Mini-Cooper let everyone know with its ‘FISE-T’ vanity plate.
Phyllis and her husband Frederick Otto loved hiking the White Mountains, having climbed all 4,000 footers prior to her health decline. She also enjoyed trout fishing, something she was very adept at. Phyllis volunteered for many years assisting adults from many backgrounds improve their literacy skills, and helped ESL learners, something she believed passionately in.
After her beloved husband’s passing in 2007, she established Fred’s Fishing Fund, a scholarship program for Gorham High School students who write an essay on “What fishing means to them.” This program was near and dear to Phyllis’ heart and will continue on, even though she has passed away, in Fred and Phyllis’ memory. She was a member of the Gorham Congregational Church, UCC, for many years.
Her family wishes to deeply thank the North Country Angels for the excellent care Phyllis received in the last years of her life in the comfort of her own home, overlooking Mt. Washington.
She is survived by her son Shane Curcuru and his wife Amy Holbrook of Arlington, Mass.; a granddaughter Roxanne Curcuru of Arlington, Mass.; step-son Robert Otto of Littleton, Mass.; brother Mike Morse of Jupiter, Fla.; sister-in-law Susan Wight of Bethel, Maine; and several good friends including Judy Watson and Gena Belanger.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Gorham Congregation Church, UCC, 143 Main Street, Gorham, NH, with interment following in the New Randolph Cemetery, Randolph, N.H. here will be no calling hours. In Lieu of Flowers, donations in Phyllis’ memory may be made to the Randolph Mountain Club, Adult Learner Services or the Gorham Congregational Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Memories and messages of condolence may she shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
