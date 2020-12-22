Obituary: Phyllis M. Sears

Phyllis M. Sears, 97, of Shelburne, N.H., passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born in Westfield, Mass., on April 14, 1923, the daughter of John D. and Mary (McCracken) Watson and lived most of her life in Western Massachusetts.
She moved to the Whitney Farm in Shelburne in 1984 after her husband, Ken, retired. She was a life member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and was a member of Holy Family Church.
Her family includes her grandchildren Karen Woodford of Granby, Conn., Cheryl Woodford and husband Al Goduli of San Francisco, Calif., and Scott Woodford and wife Joyce of Feeding Hills, Mass.; two great-grandchildren; nephews Earl Mayhofer Jr. and wife Carol of Bourne, Mass., and Lance Mayhofer and wife Annette of Roseville, Calif. and friends Ken and Paula Simonoko of Shelburne, and Lucy Kenney of Shelburne.
She was predeceased by her husband William Kenneth Sears, a daughter Kay Woodford, her sister Dorothy Mayhofer and her best friend Ivan Kennedy.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Family Church in the spring on a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.