Obituary: Phyllis L. Fournier

Phyllis L. Fournier, 92, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born in Berlin on Jan. 14, 1928, the daughter of Phillip and Lorraine (Bouchard) Johnson and lived in Berlin most of her life. She graduated from Berlin High in 1946, and then from the St. Louis Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained her RN.
She was employed as an RN for the St. Louis Hospital and for St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home. Phyllis was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. She enjoyed her family, loved dogs and volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drive for many years.
She was an active member of the Pike Pond Phakowee Tribe throughout the 1960s and 1980s, which made for many exciting and memorable weekends. Phyllis was an avid horsewoman, who spent many hours at Harris Scott Stables in Milan, N.H. She was an avid horse show mom, 4-H Leader and horse show wife to Walter’s show career.
In her younger years, she often spent much time with her Uncle John Johnson who started her love of horses and dogs by supplying her horses, ponies and many dogs through the years. He also bought her first car — a beautiful convertible — in which she cruised around town. Many could set their clocks by her Friday afternoon “strolls on the boulevard” of Berlin after her hair appointment at a local salon. She kept this tradition into her 90s, and very little could stop her from her Friday afternoon appointments. Phyllis was a colorful person with a strong opinion on most subjects which she was unafraid of sharing with anyone.
Family includes her children Richard Fournier of Ohio, Steven Fournier and wife Susan of Berlin, N.H., and Loreen Evans and husband Jim of Sterling, Conn.; grandchildren Nannette Pelletier, Dr. Loreen Pirnie and Barbara Danielle Phelps; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Walter L. Fournier, on Aug. 27, 2017.
Private services will be held at the Bryant Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in the Russian City Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to a breast cancer or diabetes organization. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
