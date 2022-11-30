Couture, Phillip obit photo newspaper.jpg

AUGUSTA, Maine — Phillip Patrick Couture, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, World War II veteran, funeral director and quintessential Mr. Fix it, passed from this world to the next the morning of Nov. 24, 2022, with his daughters by his side.

He was born on March 17, 1921, in South Acton, Maine, to a large French-speaking family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.