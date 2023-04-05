Philip R. Faucher, Sr., 88, of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. He was born in Berlin, N.H., on June 17, 1934.
He joined the Navy after High School and served on the USS Kimberly from Dec. 1, 1952, to June 17, 1955.
He married Rita Heath on Nov. 12, 1955, and joined the Berlin Police Department where he served for 20 years retiring as a sergeant. He later ended his employment years as a security guard for the Cascade Mill.
He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed the camp that he built in Millsfield. He also enjoyed flying his RC Airplanes that he built and spent many years in Florida with his wife after retirement.Philip was proud to be a Mason for 60 years.
His is survived by his sons Rick Faucher and Diana of Bartlett, Paul Faucher of Maine, Phil Faucher, Jr. and wife Rachel of Berlin and Russell Faucher and wife Patricia of Berlin; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Rita in 2020.
In accordance with Phil’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service in the Willis Cemetery in Dummer. Donations in his memory may be made to the Gorham-Sabatis Lodge 73, c/o 5 Gordon Ave., Berlin, NH, 03570. Find the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
