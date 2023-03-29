Peter L. Goulet

Peter Lawrence Goulet, 64, of Saco, Maine passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Berlin, on March 6, 1959, the youngest of five children to Lawrence and Claire (L’Heureux) Goulet. He grew up in Gorham, graduating from Gorham High School, class of 1977 and was a proud alumni of the University of New Hampshire, class of 1981.

