Peggy Ann (O’Neil) Blais of Berlin, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a sudden illness, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 7, 1952, the daughter of the late Gerald Sr. and Frances (Story) O’Neil and was a lifelong resident of the area. Peggy worked at Adult Learner Services for over 25 years, prior to her retirement. Peggy was married to her husband and the love of her life, Raymond E. Blais, for 53 years. Together they raised 4 children Shelly, Julie, Sarah and Matthew. Peggy’s greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed sharing special moments and making memories alongside her husband with their family. She loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, plays and school events. She enjoyed watching sunrise on the beach, camping at the White Birches in the summer and sewing/knitting/crocheting for her many loved ones. Peggy provided unconditional love to all those around her — regardless of blood relation. She was everyone’s “Mim”.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Raymond E. Blais; her four children Shelly Guido and spouse Anthony of Allenstown, Julie Hallee and spouse Alain of Dummer, Sarah Blais and partner Richard McClure of Bridgeton, Maine and Matthew Blais of Berlin; 10 grandchildren Jamie, Amanda, Jessica, Brett, Heather, Kristofer, Jillian, Jace and Avree; eight great-grandchildren Brike, Kianna, Bryleigh, Braelyn, Brodey, Victor and Madison; three brothers Gerald O’Neil, Jr. of Gorham, Gregory O’Neil and wife Kelly of Gorham, and Jamison O’Neil and wife Candy of Milan; many other family members including in-laws, niece, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sisters Carol McMillan and Barbara LaBrecque, her granddaughter Alexandria Marie Rich and her great-grandson Lincoln Oakes.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
