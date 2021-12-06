Pearl M. Legere, 94, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Berlin on Jan. 30, 1927, the daughter of Aime and Irene (Perry) Moreau and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Berlin High School and had been employed in the towel room at Brown Company.
Pearl was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and enjoyed her family. She enjoyed many years of camping and traveling. The family gives a special thank you to the North Country Angels for the care they provided.
The family includes her children Marc Legere of Maryland, John Legere and fiancee Angela Franze of Berlin, N.H., and Gail Rivard and husband Ray of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Stacy Wach and husband Mike of Gorham, N.H., Nicholas Legere of Delaware, Drew Rivard of Virginia, Benjamin Legere of Virginia, and Sr. Rouen (Holly) of France; sister-in-law Jeannette Demers of Berlin, N.H.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Hubert Legere.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the services. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
