Pauline Bouchard

Pauline Y. Bouchard, 97, of Berlin died peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The Heron House in Cumberland Foreside, Maine. The daughter of the late Joseph and Dorilda (Pelletier) Morneau, she was born in Berlin on November 21, 1925. For the past two and a half years she resided at Stroudwater Lodge, an assisted living community in Westbrook, Maine.

She was a Registered Nurse who graduated from the St. Louis Hospital School of Nursing. As a Public Health Nurse for the Berlin Public Health Department, she visited patients in their homes and took great pride in helping to address the needs of families, as well as educating them about how to maintain their health. She particularly enjoyed teaching new mothers how to care for their infants.

