Pauline Y. Bouchard, 97, of Berlin died peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The Heron House in Cumberland Foreside, Maine. The daughter of the late Joseph and Dorilda (Pelletier) Morneau, she was born in Berlin on November 21, 1925. For the past two and a half years she resided at Stroudwater Lodge, an assisted living community in Westbrook, Maine.
She was a Registered Nurse who graduated from the St. Louis Hospital School of Nursing. As a Public Health Nurse for the Berlin Public Health Department, she visited patients in their homes and took great pride in helping to address the needs of families, as well as educating them about how to maintain their health. She particularly enjoyed teaching new mothers how to care for their infants.
Pauline spent her life as a caregiver, working as a private duty nurse, as well as attending to the needs of immediate and extended family, neighbors, friends, and anyone who might need care that she could render. Highly competent and empathetic, she was the ultimate professional.
She is survived by her daughters Ann Bouchard and Colonel Amy Bouchard, USAF retired; grandsons Bobby and Andrew Livingston; grand-daughter-in-law, two great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Her husband, Hubert Bouchard, died in 2021. She was also predeceased by her sisters Therese Morneau, Cecile Parent, Jeannette Pinette, and by her brothers Armand, Roland, Albert, René, Philip, Edgar (Charlie), and Robert (Bob) Morneau. Pauline was the eleventh of twelve children and she is survived by her youngest sister, Lucille Morneau.
A graveside service and interment will be held at St. Kieran Cemetery on Wednesday, May 10 at 1 p.m. There will be no public visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, consider a gift in Pauline’s memory to Norway Memorial Library, 258 Main Street, Norway, Maine 04268 or online atnorwaymemoriallibrary.org/donate/(select “Norway Library Memorial Trustee Fund”).
Arrangements are in the care of Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.