Obituary: Pauline R. Barnett

Pauline R. Barnett, 82, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Sept. 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Jane (Lavertue) Dube and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She had been employed at the St. Louis Hospital as a lab technician and also worked in the cafeteria as well as being a waitress at Emma’s Restaurant. Pauline was a member of Holy Family Church, the Chapter E Motorcycle Club in Arizona, the Chapter E Motorcycle Club in Berlin and R.S.V.P. Pauline was a loving wife and mother. She was a very generous and thoughtful person. She cherished her family deeply and was sentimental, keeping many photographs and memorabilia. She had a love for people, as she was there for everyone and she appreciated each and every person that came into her life. Pauline had a love for traveling, as she and her husband visited many places from Arizona to Tennessee and back to New Hampshire. She was a lover of art and country music.
Family includes her loving husband of 50 + years, Howard J. Barnett of Gorham, N.H.; sons Brian Barnett of Berlin, N.H. and Jay Barnett and wife Dawn of Silver Lake, N.H.; step-grandchildren Ryan Bernier and Kayla Bernier; brother Arthur Dube and wife Claire of Berlin, N.H.; sister-in-law Corinne Dube of Berlin, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother Denney Dube.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Oct. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Holy Family Church, Gorham, N.H. Interment will be in the Summer Street Cemetery, Lancaster, N.H. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade Street, Gorham, on Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561, nchhha.org. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
