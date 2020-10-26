Obituary: Pauline L. (St.Pierre) LaRiviere

Pauline L. (St.Pierre) LaRiviere, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday Oct. 23, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born Jan. 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Marie Louise St.Pierre. Pauline lived most of her life in Berlin and also enjoyed winters in Florida after retiring. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School Class of 1951, and was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s and St. Kieran’s parishes, now Good Shepherd Parish.
Pauline will always be remembered for her never-ending kindness.
Pauline is survived by her husband Roland LaRiviere of Berlin, N.H.; a son Richard LaRiviere and his significant other Pamela Aslinger; a daughter Louise LaRiviere-LeBlanc; and a son Michael LaRiviere; each of her children reside in southern Maine. She has two grandsons, Andrew LeBlanc of Nashua, N.H., and Brian LeBlanc of Portland, Maine. Her siblings are Cecile Belanger of Nashua, N.H., Jeanette L'Heureux and husband Richard of Berlin, Yvette Routhier and husband Roland of Zephyrhills, Fla., her brother Henry and wife Benita (Morin) St. Pierre of Newport News, Va. She was predeceased by her son David LaRiviere of Berlin and her sisters Irene Plante of Nashua, N.H., Eva Roberge of Berlin and Beatrice Belanger of Nashua.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., at St. Kieran Cemetery. A walk-through visit will be held at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home,180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Coos County Nursing Home staff for the loving care she received.
Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.