Pauline Caouette, 91, went home to be with the Lord, at St. Vincent’s, surrounded by family, on April 22, 2023.
She was born in Berlin on February 4, 1932, the daughter of Delphis and Rose (Charest) Aube.
Pauline and her late husband, Rene, resided on Rockingham Street most of their lives.
They attended mass at Guardian Angel and Pauline was very active in the church. She taught CCD for many years and led a youth group program. The Diocese of Manchester awarded her a certificate for outstanding dedication to the youth of the parish.
She is survived by three children, Nancy Theroux of Pembroke, Louise and Don Morin of Manchester and James and Carolyn Caouette of Berlin. Pauline had eight grandchildren, Debra Stewart, Tina Annis, Aron Theroux and Chad Theroux, Stacy Campbell and Corey Morin, Samantha Wood and Jamie Dupuis and their spouses. She was blessed with 21 great-grandchildren.
Pauline was very friendly and embraced everyone in her life. She truly enjoyed her 91 years! Everything she did was “all for Jesus.”
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Those attending the mass are asked to meet directly at church. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
