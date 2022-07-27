Paul Leo Savard

Paul Leo Savard, 79, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home after a period of failing health.

He was born in Berlin on June 5, 1943, the son of the late Leo Pierre and Lorraine (Sharp) Savard and lived in Berlin most of his life. Paul graduated from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1961 and attended a two-year millwright course through the local mill.

