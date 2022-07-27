Paul Leo Savard, 79, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home after a period of failing health.
He was born in Berlin on June 5, 1943, the son of the late Leo Pierre and Lorraine (Sharp) Savard and lived in Berlin most of his life. Paul graduated from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1961 and attended a two-year millwright course through the local mill.
For a brief period, he resided in Middletown, Conn., and Florida before returning to the area. Over the years, he had been employed at Kelley’s Sawmill and later Granite State Rubber. For the majority of his working career, he was an employed as a millwright for the local mill, retiring under Pulp and Paper of America.
Paul enjoyed four-wheeling, working part time for Northern Lights Housing, was an active Altar Server at Good Shepherd Parish, a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, and volunteered at the food pantry as well as the State and Federal Prisons Ministry to Prisoners working with the inmates. He also enjoyed wood working but most of all spending time with his family.
Members of the family include his wife Therese Savard of Berlin; children, Paula Provencher and husband, Anthony, of Lebanon, N.H.; Pamela Cavagnaro and husband, Craig, of Berlin; Mark Savard and wife, Erin, of Bangor, Maine; and Gail Thomas and husband, Steve, of Dummer, N.H.; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister Sandra Lauzon of Newton, Mass.; a brother Leo Savard and wife, Karen, of Gorham, N.H.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church on Church Street in Gorham, with interment following in the St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home at 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin.
Those who wish may make donations in his memory to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency on Cottage Street in Littleton, N.H., or nchhha.org.
