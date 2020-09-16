Obituary Paul Fredette

Paul Fredette passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the age of 92.
Paul was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 29, 1928. He was the only son of Arthur and Aurore Fredette. Paul was a proud graduate from Berlin High School. On July 23, 1951, Paul married the love of his life, Rita (Parent) Fredette.
Paul served in the Army at Fort Bragg, N.C. Paul returned to Berlin to work Swift and Co, then 18 years for Metropolitan.
During that time Paul alternated working partt-ime as a butcher for Abelli's Market, Ron's Market, Morrissette's Market and Rousseau's Market. He finally reached his longtime dream by purchasing Gosselin's Market and making it a successful meat market. He operated Fredette's Market until he retired Jan. 16, 1997. He worked summers for Sears, going to Florida in the winters until 2006, he enjoyed wintering in Florida until 2017.
Paul was a loving father who enjoyed family gatherings especially at Christmas. He loved fishing, camping, water skiing, berrying, horseshoes, bowling and any family activity. He especially loved playing cards (favorites were cribbage and pitch).
Paul is survived by his wife Rita of 69 years and 6 children: Paulette Fredette (husband Normand); Richard Fredette (wife Rachel), Ronald Fredette (wife Vickie); Susan Addario (husband Thomas), Paula Corrigan (husband Gary) and Jean Supry. Paul leaves 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. He will definitely be missed by all. A Mass of celebration of his life will be at a later date.
