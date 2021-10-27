Obituary: Paul E. Drapeau

Paul E. Drapeau, 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
He was born in Berlin on Jan. 15, 1949, the son of the late Victor L. and Anita T. (Blanchette) Drapeau and was a lifelong resident.
He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1969 and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War where he received a Silver Star and served two tours.
He had been employed as a truck driver for many years, lastly, for Currier Trucking, and had also driven long haul. Paul was a member of the White Mountain Post No. 2520 VFW and enjoyed freight trains, gardening, hiking, his beloved cats, and riding his side-by-side. He was an avid skier, snowshoer and bird watcher and enjoyed his recent cross-country trip.
The family includes his wife Nancy (Labonte) Drapeau of Berlin, N.H.; his stepdaughter Andrea Reid of Hailey, Idaho; his daughter Kellie Meza of Rowlett, Texas; grandchildren Charlie Reid, Cami Reid and Christian Meza; a sister, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter Paula Drapeau and a stepdaughter Carolyn Devoid.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service. All those attending are required to wear masks. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
