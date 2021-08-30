Obituary: Paul C. Poulin

Paul C. Poulin, 77, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021, at his home. He was born in Beauceville, PQ, Canada on Sept. 4, 1943, the son of Felix and Marie-Ange (Poulin) Poulin and came to the United States in 1952. He had been employed as a truck driver for Tri County Distributors. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Family incudes his son Rene L. Poulin of Berlin, N.H.; his daughter Jeanine McKenzie and husband Patrick of Berlin, N.H.; his grandchildren Kimberly and Kelly O’Hara; his brother Richard Poulin and wife Louise of Berlin, N.H.; and his sister Danielle LaFrance and husband Arthur of Palmer, Alaska; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Jean Ronald Poulin, and his siblings Jean Marc Poulin, Jules Poulin, Louis Poulin, Pierre Poulin, Cecile Poulin and Paulette Pratte, his twin sister, who passed away on May 20, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
