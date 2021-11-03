Obituary: Paul A. Cloutier

Paul A. Cloutier, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Nov. 1, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in St. Hermenegilde, PQ, Canada on Feb. 11, 1930, the son of Napoleon and Ida (Demers) Cloutier and was raised there. He came to the U.S. when he was 20, and was a gifted master carpenter, and loved architecture and building.
He was employed by Brown Company for six months before starting the Paul A. Cloutier General Contractor business. He was also a dealer for Alouette Homes and Hallmark Pools. He employed many local people and served the North Country for over 50 years. Paul was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Gorham. He was very kind hearted and did a lot of community projects. He always had a smile and was a very generous person. He loved to play the violin and was a perfectionist.
Family includes his wife Therese (Caron) Cloutier of Berlin, N.H.; his daughter Diane Bertin and husband Robert of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Randy Bertin of Ashburnham, Mass., Joey Bertin of Tewkesbury, Mass., and Christina Bertin of Littleton, N.H.; nine great grandchildren; siblings Anna Lanciaux of Dixville, PQ, Canada, Henri Cloutier of Groveton, N.H., and Denise D’Amours of Coaticook, PQ, Canada; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings Maria Audette, Edna Carbonneau, Aldea Viau, Andre Cloutier, Albert Cloutier, Irene Cloutier and Florence Cloutier.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
