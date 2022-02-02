Obituary Patricia Ann 'McGillen' Hodgdon

Patricia Ann 'McGillen', 80, of Milan, N.H., passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2021.
She was born April 17, 1941 to Joseph McGillen and Louise 'Macintosh' McGillen in Berlin, N.H.
She was a life-long resident of Berlin and Milan. She lived a colorful, full life. She worked for many years at Converse Rubber Company until they closed. She did a short stint as an auxiliary police officer in Berlin.
She finished her working career as a CNA for Androscoggin Valley Home Care and later with RSVP, two jobs she was born to do, serving the needs of others.
Her greatest joy was her son Michael Fortier and her two grandchildren Connor Fortier and Cullen Fortier, to whom she dedicated every ounce of her being caring and praying for.
In her final years she struggled with a crumbling body, severe PTSD, depression, and agoraphobia, illnesses which robbed her of once vibrant personality. If you have a loved one struggling with mental illness, please love them for who they are and not how they present.
She leaves behind her brother Peter McGillen and his wife Jeanne Ann of Berlin; a cousin M. Gillen Tankard of Coupeville, Wash.; a son Michael Fortier and his wife Mitzi Riley of Milan; two grandchildren, Connor Fortier and his girlfriend Lexi Lacasse, and Cullen Fortier and his girlfriend Marayah Hynes; and finally, her beautiful feline companion Nugget.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or money, please take a moment to perform an “Act of Kindness” for a person in need in Patty’s memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
