Obituary Nyssa L. Finn

Nyssa L. Finn, 48, of Berlin, NH, passed away on April 11, 2022 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. She was born on November 5, 1973 in Berlin, the daughter of Harold L. Phair Sr. and Nancy (Robinson) Phair. Nyssa was raised in Berlin and attended local schools. She and her husband moved to Michigan in 2008, where they lived until they returned to Berlin in 2018. Nyssa was employed as a cashier at the Butson’s and SaveMore supermarkets, and most recently for Northeast Credit Union.
In her spare time, Nyssa enjoyed reading, photography, and travel, and she loved being in the company of her family and friends. Mere words cannot express what a wonderful daughter, wife and friend Nyssa was. She was full of life and always considered others first. We remember the happy times, especially when we could visit together as a family in Michigan. She loved to visit lighthouses and photographing them. One lighthouse picture was put in a calendar once. Even through her health struggles this past year she always had a smile and a kind word. She kept her strong faith in her God Jehovah and the promise of a resurrection on a paradise earth (John 5:28,29). She kept her faith and positive attitude even as she battled with her health. She touched many lives in the good times and bad. A true example of faith, courage and hope.
Family includes her husband, Daniel Finn of Berlin; parents Harold Sr. and Nancy (Robinson) Phair of Berlin; brother Harold Phair Jr. and wife Katrina of Lisbon Falls, ME; uncle Edgar Robinson of Berlin; mother-in-law Elizabeth Finn of Gorham, NH; several cousins, a niece, three nephews, and three great-nephews. Nyssa was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Lena and Damon Robinson; paternal grandparents Yvette Ferrari and Francis Phair; aunts Donna Martel and Nancy Robinson; and her father-in-law Edward Finn.
We would like to thank all those who took such good care of Nyssa during her stay at Dartmouth. They were positive, caring and treated her with dignity. They commented on how impressed they were with her strength faith and calmness. They recognized the amount of support she received from family and friends. One time it was commented on the amount of mail she was receiving. She was truly loved and will be missed.
At this time, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin and Gorham, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
