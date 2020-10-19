Obituary: Normand W. Roy

Normand W. Roy, 94, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a short stay.
He was born in Berlin, on Feb. 17, 1926, the son of Michael King Roy and Rose Alma (Lauzon) Roy and was a lifelong resident with the exception of working at the shipyards in Boston and Rhode Island during the war as a pipe fitter.
When he returned to Berlin, he worked for Gosselin Plumbing prior to starting his own business as a plumbing and heating contractor.
In 1947, he met and married Fernande L’Heureux and together they raised six children. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as the nine years he vacationed in Florida. Above all, Normand loved spending time with his family.
Normand was a man of great faith. He belonged to numerous religious organizations, including the choir at St. Joseph Church. He also was a contributor in establishing the adoration chapel at St. Joseph Church. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, now Good Shepherd Parish, where he previously served as an altar server. He was a Fourth Degree Member of the Msgr. Walsh Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Holy Order of the Sepulchre of Jerusalem, the Third Order of St. Francis and the League of Sacred Heart. He had served as a Eucharistic Minister at the nursing homes and private homes, was an officer of the Adoration Chapel, and was a committee member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 207 and helped at their outings at Nay Pond.
Members of the family include three daughters, Louise Lacasse of Berlin, Jeanne Nadeau and her husband Raymond of Milan, N.H., Denise Fortin and her husband Benoit of Gorham, N.H.; two sons, Normand R. Roy and his wife Ginette of Berlin and Paul R. Roy and his wife Crystal of Arizona; and daughter-in-law Catherine LeBlanc of Maine. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Fernande (L’Heureux) Roy, a daughter Rose Marie Roy and his sister Helen Leveille.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Anne Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Donations in Normand’s memory may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Emery Street, Berlin, NH 03570. Find the online guest book at bryantfuneralhome.net.
