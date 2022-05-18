Normand R. Couture, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Gorham, Maine.
Normand was born on Feb. 21, 1931 in Moscow, Maine, and moved to Berlin, N.H., shortly therafter.
He attended Laval University, where he met and married Andree, graduating in 1959 and returned to Berlin with his bride. He specialized in Family Medicine, practicing in Berlin, until his retirement in 1995.
Dr. Couture was an integral part of the Berlin community, delivering hundreds of children, caring for them and their families, assisting in surgery and carrying on the medical tradition of making house calls. He was deeply committed to his profession.
Normand was an avid tennis player, playing well into his 80s. He enjoyed traveling with Andree, his wife of 58 years, and friends.
He is preceded in death by Andree and his brother Robert.
He leaves behind his sister, Margaret, four children and their spouses: Michael and Pamela Couture (North Conway, N.H.), Louis and Christy Couture (Gorham, Maine), Ken and Helene (Couture) Hall (Phoenix, Ariz.), and Jacques and Jan Couture (Spokane, Wash.), as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., prior to the Mass. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
