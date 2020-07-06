Obituary: Norman R. Villeneuve

Norman R. Villeneuve passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Born in Berlin on July 27, 1928, he was the son of Phillip and Beatrice (Laroche) Villeneuve.
Norman served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, serving two years in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he went on to work at Pratt & Whitney while he attended night school and earned his Associates Degree. He started a Metallurgical Company in his home, which grew to be quite successful in East Granby, Conn., which is still operating after over 50 years. He was a great fan of the New England Patriots. Norman loved to travel all over the world, visiting China, Japan, and all of Europe.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by four sisters, Pauline Vien, Celile Gagne, Lorraine Baillargeon, and Jane Ayotte, and a brother, Ronnie Villeneuve
He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Karen (Mitchelle) Villeneuve of Berlin, N.H.; a son Mark Villeneuve of Conn.; a daughter Sharron Villeneuve of Calif.; two brothers, Fern Villeneuve and his wife Dolores, of Plattsburg, N.Y., and Richard Villeneuve, of Berlin; three sisters, Lillian Colbert and her husband Brad of Berlin, Olive Couture and her husband Richard “Champ” of Berlin, and Rita Dube and her husband Bob, of Milan; two grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High Street, Berlin, NH 03570
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin. Burial will be private.
Online guestbook is at fleury-patry.com.
