Norman R. Gagne, 83, of Berlin, passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Berlin on Nov. 5, 1936, the son of Adelard and Bernadette (Aubin) Gagne and was a lifelong resident of the city.
He had been employed as a boiler operator at James River Corporation.
His family includes his wife Olive D. (Caron) Gagne of Berlin; children Andy Gagne and wife Corinne of Littleton, Denis Gagne and wife Andrea of Gorham; Jeanne Carrigan and husband Craig of Berlin, and Lucille Burdick and husband Dave of Berlin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son Donald Gagne, and infant grandson Isaac and siblings Paul Gagne, Roland Gagne and Yvette Asselin.
A private graveside service will be held in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH.
Messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
